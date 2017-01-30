SP Noida candidate promises jobs, better security, infrastructure

The joint candidate fielded by the Samajwadi Party and Congress for Noida assembly constituency, Sunil Chaudhary, is wooing voters in the name of development, security, jobs and civic issues. The other promises he makes in all his political meetings are better traffic management and uninterrupted power supply. But he did not talk of how demonetisation (Centre’s move to fight black money) made people suffer between November 8 and December 30, 2016 and forced them to stand in long queues at banks.

“I believe demonetisation is not an issue in Noida. But development, creation of new jobs, traffic jam, security and civic issues are certainly crucial issues in this election. I have attended gatherings in urban areas mostly of professionals, who want better traffic management, safety and better civic facilities among other things. Since our Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has performed very well we are fighting this election in the name of development,” said Chaudhary, who fought the 2012 assembly elections for SP from the same seat.

He is also using the local versus outsider issue to garner support from voters. Bharatiya Janata party has fielded Pankaj Singh and Bahujan Samaj party has named Ravikant Mishra both are projected as ‘outsiders’ by Samajwadi party-Congress candidiate. BJP has fielded Pankaj Singh, whose native place is Chandauli because his father Rajnath Singh belongs to that place located in Eastern UP.

“Pankaj Singh is a VVIP candidate because his father is home minister. He will never have time for Noida public. He does not even know the names of villages and urban areas or map of this city. How will he serve the people? I was born and brought up in Noida. I have been with people for a long time and always will in future. Similarly BSP’s Ravikant Mishra belongs to Mainpuri not Noida,” said Chaudhary, a graduate from Delhi university.

He assured people of development, creation of new jobs, smooth traffic management and better civic amenities if his party will form government second time in the state. He visited Barola village, sector 62, 12, 34, 62, 22, 11 and few other areas to seek votes in assembly polls.

He had secured third position with 42,071 votes out of a total of 2,09,705 polled. The seat was won by BJP’s Dr Mahesh Sharma with 77,319 votes while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had come in second with 49,643 votes. This time he is competing against BJP’s Pankaj Singh son of home minister Rajnath Singh. Bahujan Samaj party has fielded Ravikant Mishra, a first timer from this segment.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has three assembly constituencies- Noida, Dadri and Jewar, which will go to polls on February 11. Results will be out on March 11.

Since November 8, 2016, when demonetisation was announced by center it became a big issue among political parties and general public.

“Noida’s trader community is angry with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetization step as they have suffered huge losses in business. For others issues like development and parachute candidate (as BJP fielded Pankaj who is not local) are bigger issues,” said Pawan Sharma, vice-president of Congress in Noida unit.

Member of Parliament for Rajyasabha and Samajwadi party general secretary leader Surendra Nagar said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has brought Metro to Greater Noida, developed infrastructure projects including a 4.8 km elevated road and many underpasses etc in Noida.

“Akhilesh Yadav has become synonym for development. Therefore why should we not fight this poll in the name of development? Chief Minister has also worked effectively on safety and created 25000 jobs by setting up mobile manufacturing units in Noida and Greater Noida,” said Nagar.