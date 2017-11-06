State committee calls Noida officials for meeting to discuss flats delivery

The Uttar Pradesh government-appointed committee of three ministers has called the chief executive officers of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to Lucknow on November 8 to discuss issues faced by homebuyers.

The committee, formed in August to resolve homebuyers’ grievances, comprises industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana.

“The committee will discuss the progress on delivery of flats with the officials of Noida and Greater Noida in Lucknow,” said Manmohan Mishra, financial controller of the Noida authority.

The two authorities are preparing a progress report to present the issues pending and the work completed so far.

On September 12, chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting held in Lucknow, directed the top officials of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities to ensure delivery of 50,000 flats in three months.

The instructions were issued as thousands of homebuyers were awaiting delivery of flats they had paid for but were not being delivered for many years.

Following the CM’s instructions, the two authorities held multiple rounds of meetings with the confederation of real estate developers’ association of India, asking them to submit a schedule for delivery of flats.

However, even after almost two months, builders are unable to submit a realistic action plan on the delivery of flats, officials said.

“During the meeting with the CM and other ministers, builders assured us of delivering 50,000 flats. But after that, the realtors did not do much to resolve the issues in their projects, which are stuck, mostly due to funds crunch,” a Greater Noida authority official said.

According to officials, builders in Noida had promised to deliver 16,000 flats in three months while builders in Greater Noida had assured delivery of 34,000 flats in three months.

“We have delivered 1,500 flats in the last two months. Builders are yet to deliver flats in other projects. Many builders are completing the formalities to deliver around 8,000 flats in next three months,” a Noida authority official said.

Greater Noida builders are yet to start delivery of flats in stuck projects, officials said.