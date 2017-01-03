Stop illegal halting of buses on Yamuna expressway, says CEO

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has asked the transport department to take strict action against bus drivers and operators for illegal halting of buses on the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway. They said these unscheduled halts often lead to accidents.

Officials of YEIDA have observed during inspections that sudden halting on the expressway is causing frequent accidents.

“I have written to the transport department so that halting of buses at undesignated points can be stopped immediately. In the detailed project report of the expressway it is mentioned that no vehicle should be stopped anywhere at will. Halting of vehicles at places that ar not designated spots is illegal,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA.

The authority said passengers stop private- and government-run buses at entry/exit points on the expressway, thereby causing problems to other motorists.

Officials said bus drivers often stop at the expressway as passengers board or de-board the buses, putting their lives as well as those of riders at the rear in danger.

The maximum speed for light vehicles, such as cars, is fixed at 90km per hour and for heavy vehicles, such as buses and trucks, the speed limit is 60km per hour.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), in its report, has said that speeding is one of the major causes of accidents on the expressway.

“Motorists usually drive in high speed on the expressway and often ram into the halted vehicles. I have asked transport officials to take legal action against the offenders,” said Singh.

The transport department is planning action against offenders on E-way.

YEIDA had, on September 21, 2016, conducted an inspection of the expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra and directed its operator, Jaypee Infratech, to immediately remove the eateries on the roadsides.

“We are taking all possible steps to ensure commuters have a safe journey on this stretch. In November 2015, a team of officials also had inspected the expressway and asked Jaypee to level bumps above three underpasses on the expressway, as it causes problems to commuters. The operator was also instructed to construct an exit at Bajna near Mathura,” said the CEO.

The operator has provided five speed guns to update the police about speed violations.

“Traffic norms should be strictly enforced so that accidents can be minimized,” said Alok Singh, a motorist who regularly uses the expressway.

