Student allege inferior quality food after BTech student dies of ailment in Ghaziabad

Students of RKGIT College on Meerut Road in Ghaziabad protested and complained of negligence by college authorities after a first-year BTech student died following an ailment last week.

The students said the girl was from Gorakhpur and suffered from health issues, allegedly from inferior quality of food served at the college hostel.

As the news of the girl, Jahnavi Rai, succumbing at a hospital in Delhi reached students, they gathered and protested against the college authorities.

They later held a meeting with college officials and complained about inferior quality food, water and other issues at the college hostel.

“The hostel warden’s attitude is not proper. She asks for Rs 5,000 to arrange for ambulance if there is some medical emergency,” said a protesting student, who did not wish to be named.

“The quality of food is also not good. There are insects in the rice while RO water systems are just showpieces. They don’t work for days,” said another student.

College officials said there are nearly 4,000 students in two colleges, including 1,200 who stay at two hostels.

Police vans arrived at the campus and remained stationed there as a group of students, including girls, held a meeting with college authorities about their issues.

“I had gone to meet the student in the hostel. She told me she had not told the warden about her health condition thinking that it was normal ailment. Later, we took her to hospital and informed her parents. Her father is in the Indo Tibetan Border Police and he had said he will take her to Delhi for treatment. On Monday, he informed us the girl was showing improvement but on Tuesday morning he informed she died,” said HG Garg, college dean, while talking to the protesting students.

He said a food menu chart was being prepared and all grievances of students would be resolved soon.