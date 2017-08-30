Submit monthly progress of home buyers, developers’ issues: Panel to Gzb Development Authority

A three-member Uttar Pradesh ministers’ panel on Wednesday asked the officials of the Ghaziabad development authority to expedite work and to take up a lenient view on the issues of the private developers and also to handle the issues of homebuyers with sensitivity.

During the second round of their meeting with private developers, a majority of private developers targeted the officials of Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) and said that they have failed to bring up the basic facilities which are hampering their projects.

“The authority has failed to give us a promised road infrastructure and the buyers are not giving us payments. Our project is in initial stages and nearly 700 cancellations have been done so far. Authority demands the external development charges but there is no money coming from buyers. How do we pay up for completing the projects,” said Vijyant Jain from Manju Jay Homes, Raj Nagar Extension.

GDA vice chairperson Kanchan Verma said that the project was sealed as the developer failed to pay up nearly Rs 9 crore of the pending charges.

“The authority will have to support developers to provide basic provisions of sewage treatment plants, roads and water based infrastructure,” said Manu Garg from Landcraft Developers.

KK Goel from KDP Infrastructure said, “Six of our towers are complete and we have applied for development of six more towers. It will take us 5-6 months to complete. But, there is now sewer, drainage and GDA is also not giving us in writing that they cannot provide us with water. This document will help us get permissions from Central Ground Water Authority,” he added.

Raju Mishra, representative from Wave City, said they have given possession of 500 flats and another 500 will be delivered by December.

“For another 700 flats we require one year. The delay is also because of litigation. We have purchased land but a group of anti-social elements is not allowing us to proceed with project. They time and again hamper our work and cause damages. The officials must intervene. The delay is affecting home buyers,” he added.

In between the meeting, farmers from GDA’s Madhuban Bapudham project also barged inside the meeting hall and told ministers that GDA never called them to decide the final amount of land compensation as directed by the Supreme Court.

“GDA has set a base price of Rs 6,000 per square metre for Sadarpur village whose land was acquired for the scheme. The circle rate for Madhuban Bapudham is however Rs 24,000 per square metre. We also want that the Abadi land should be spared,” said Sudesh Pal Singh, a farmers’ leader.

Minister Suresh Khanna said that he will take up a legal opinion on the Supreme Court order issued in November 2016 and decide the issue further.