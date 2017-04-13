Submit tower-wise schedule, Noida authority tells Shubkamna

The Noida authority on Thursday directed Shubhkamna Buildtech to submit a tower-wise completion schedule by April 19.

The authority’s direction comes after the builder and around 100 aggrieved homebuyers had a meeting at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in sector 6. The meeting was called by the authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO) Shishir Singh to resolve issues of delayed flat delivery.

The homebuyers demanded that there should be an audit of the builder as he had not allegedly spent buyers’ money on the project, thereby delaying it.

“I had bought a 3BHK flat for R58 lakh in 2011 with a promise for possession in 2014. But even after three years of delay, the builder has not even completed civil work on the project. The builder hired around 20 bouncers, who threatened us whenever we went to meet the builder in his office to inquire about the flat,” alleged Iqbal Singh, a homebuyer.

Shubhkamna Buildtech had in 2009 launched a group housing project on plot number GH -05 B in sector 137. The project was spread over an area of 22565 square metres along Noida Expressway.

“The builder will submit a tower-wise completion schedule to the authority by April 19. We will communicate it to the flat buyers. He will give a detailed list of sold out flats name-wise and amount received from buyer on each unit tower-wise so that an audit can be done. The builder will give a detailed financial plan of how he would complete the towers with his resources. He will tell how much money he has taken from buyers tower-wise and how much he has used till now for construction so that the blame of buyers that funds of this project have been diverted elsewhere be cross-checked,” said the ACEO.

Officials said buyers had deposited Rs 18.66 crore till now.

“Till March 31 the builder needs to clear R56.49 crore dues of the Noida authority. The Noida project people will inspect and report the quality of construction going in the towers. The buyers at the moment did not agree to the escrow account type arrangement as suggested by the builder. The builder has not submitted completion papers of any of the 13 towers,” said the ACEO.

Homebuyers said they were assured of penalty on late delivery but nothing happened.

“I will start delivering the project tower-wise. Buyers and the Noida authority should support me in doing this. The buyers’ allegations that I used bouncers to threaten them or misbehave with them are not true at all. I assure buyers of delivery by the end of 2017,” said Piyush Tiwari, promoter of the Shubhkamna Buildtech Group, who attended the meeting with the buyers.