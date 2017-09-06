Suicide pact? Bodies of three teens found on railway tracks in Greater Noida

Mystery shrouds the death of three teenaged cousins on railway tracks in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area. The bodies of the three youth were found on Tuesday night and even the family members have no clue to what caused their death or what were they doing on the track.

The police recovered the bodies around 11.30pm. The heads had been chopped off. Locals said the three youth were cousins and lived like friends.

Police said the youth were holding hands. An empty whisky carton, snacks, three disposable glasses and a water bottle was also recovered from the spot.

Superintendent of police (rural) Suniti said, “Family members did not suspect any foul play. We are not sure if it was a suicide. They all were holding each other’s hands. They might have been heavily drunk.”

She said the police team approached the family members and they have denied any rivalry or problems in the family that may have upset them to take the extreme step.

The victims —Sanjay Yadav, 19, Rohit Yadav, 18 and Kapil Yadav, 18 — were residents of Patwari village. Their families sell milk.

Rohit and Kapil joined the family business after Class 12 and Kapil was a final year student of arts at Royal College in Ghaziabad.

“There was no tension in the family. We all loved them. They had everything, from costly bikes to luxury cars. More than cousins, they were friends who never fought with each other,” said Gajraj Singh, Kapil’s uncle.

He said that the three had started drinking around 8.30 pm near their house. After finishing their drinks Sanjay went to his house where his father, Balu Yadav, told him that he should instead go and deliver milk.

The tracks are around three kilometers from the home where the victims lived.

“It was Mau Express that was on way to Anand Vihar and ran over the three men. The loco pilot of the train informed the station master of the nearest Maripat station. Following the information, our team and railway protection force was informed. We rushed to the spot and could not identify the faces. It was an identity card in Kapil’s pocket that helped us contact the family,” said Krishan Kumar Rana, SHO, Badalpur police station.

A postmortem was conducted on Wednesday morning and the bodies were cremated by the afternoon.

Dr RK Bansal, a psychiatrist, said, “It’s depression that usually drives a person to suicide. But in this case, the three victims were doing fine. If they had committed suicide, it must be for the same reason.”