Suspected robbers arrested by Noida Police after late night chase, gunfight

Noida Police arrested four alleged robbers after they crashed into a police barrier and fired at the teams that were deployed to locate them following a chase late on Thursday night, officials said.

According to officials, a patrol team pursued the men around 12.30 am after they broke through the barrier in a car in Sector 88 area under Phase II police station. The team alerted other police posts and a search was launched.

“The four were intercepted in an isolated area under Phase II police station and a cross fire ensued between the men in the car and police teams,” Love Kumar, Gautam Budh Nagar’s senior superintendent of police, said.

“One of the men sustained an injury to his leg. All the four men were arrested and were found to be involved in a loot of a double barrel gun belonging to the security guard of a high rise [building] under Phase II police station and a case was registered. The gun was also recovered,” he added

The officials said the men, who are said to belong to Aligarh, allegedly looted the guard a night before Rakshabandhan was celebrated on August 7.

“No policemen got injured during the cross fire incident. Our teams are trying to check the criminal history of the four arrested robbers and their Hyundai car has also been seized. They had come with the intent to perform robbery in Noida but their plan was foiled,” Kumar added.

In a similar incident on August 12, four robbers offered a lift to a man in their car and robbed him of Rs 1 lakh. The police later chased the men and arrested two of them after a gun battle in Kasna area of Greater Noida.