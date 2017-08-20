Tangled in ‘love triangle’, woman ‘hired’ shooters to get her widowed sister-in-law killed in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old woman who allegedly hired shooters for Rs 6 lakh to kill her widowed sister-in-law as the two allegedly got tangled in a ‘love triangle,’ involving a man. The shooters on August 17 gunned down the 26-year-old woman at Rajendra Nagar and fled from the spot.

According to police, Hina Panwar scripted the plan to get rid of Rama Panwar alias Riya Chakarborthy, her sister-in-law from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. After a love affair, Rama had got married to Jag Pravesh Panwar, who dealt in sale and purchase of hybrid dogs. Jag Parvesh committed suicide in 2015 after he suffered losses and was in debt.

“After her husband’s death, Rama moved out of her in-laws house as she wanted to start a new life. She landed at office of one Abhishek, who deals in property business. Hina, the accused, was already working as partner of Abhishek and told us that she got married with him, a year ago. However, when Rama joined Abhishek, they both developed relations which Hina came to know and she got furious,” said Rakesh Singh, station house officer, Sahibabad police station.

After Hina came to know about the relationship of her widowed sister-in-law and Abhishek, she got in touch with Puneet from Loni and promised to pay him Rs 6 lakh to kill Rama. Police said the Rama was on August 17 killed by Puneet, whom police teams are on looking out to arrest him.

“Puneet was known to Hina’s family and had a criminal background. She approached him and hired him. Puneet went to Rama’s flat several times but she did not open the door. After 2-3 failed attempts, Hina helped Puneet and managed to bring Rama out on the roadside,” he added.

“When Rama was sitting inside an office located near her flat, Hina arrived along with Puneet. Seeing Hina, Rama stepped out and both hugged each other. Later, they both went down where Rama was killed”.

However, the police have not ascertained the role of Abhishek behind the murder incident yet.

After Rama’s murder, police teams searched her flats where they found sketches of her and Abhishek on walls and also in her diary along with photographs. Sources said that Rama’s diary gave a lot of information to police about her life.

Before stepping out of her in-laws’ house, after her husband’s suicide, Rama had also left her minor daughter and had legally gotten her the custody of her in-laws.

Police said that Puneet and his accomplice, who had arrived on a bike on the day of the incident, are still at large and teams are conducting raids to trace him. However, Hina’s father, who also lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with Rama’s murder, denied allegations on Hina.

“They both were very good friends and were in touch even when Rama went away from our family. I don’t know how police are saying that she got married to Abhishek. I am still searching for a suitable boy for her in order to get her married. The police should know why they arrested her but I believe that she cannot be involved in murder case of her sister-in-law,” said Chobh Singh Panwar, Rama’s father-in-law and Hina’s father.