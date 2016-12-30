Tension in Kanawani after two groups clash , four hurt

Four persons sustained severe injuries when a group of residents allegedly opened fire and beat up men from other caste with rods and sticks at Kanawani village in Indirapuram. The area witnessed a similar incident then these two groups clashed in April 2014 that led to the death of a young man.

It all started with an altercation at around 9.40pm on Thursday, when Sonu, a member of the victim group, was returning from his uncle’s house. His Santro was allegedly hit from behind by an Accent driven by Vikas Gujjar, a local.

“The men in the Accent car beat up my brother, but soon my uncle arrived and took him back to his house. Afterwards, we went to the police station to file a complaint. When we were returning, the rival group came in 5-6 cars and opened fire in the air and beat men from our family and even our neighbours,” said Lokesh Gautam, Sonu’s brother.

During the incident, Lokesh’s father Ramesh Chand, cousin Yashpal Gautam, an advocate at Delhi high court, nephews Gopi and Ravi, and Trikha, a neighbour, sustained severe injuries on their faces and other body parts after they were thrashed with rods and sticks.

“The men also pelted stones and bricks and broke our cars. There had been a previous altercation with the other group and they somehow try to find excuses to avenge the earlier incident,” Lokesh said.

The police lodged an FIR against 10 persons involved in the incident. The FIR was lodged under sections of attempt to murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, outraging modesty of women of IPC and also under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Indirapuram police station.

Following the incident, the police also deployed personnel to avoid any untoward incidents. Earlier, in April, 2014, a 22-year-old man, Rahul Kasana, was shot dead over a land dispute, which led to a clash between the groups belonging to two different castes. Police personnel had to be deployed to control the warring groups.

“There are frequent altercations between the members with each group trying to assert themselves over the other. Even during the 2014 incident, a lot of tension had prevailed. We have deployed police personnel in the area as a precautionary measure. Two FIRs have been filed, involving two incidents on Thursday night. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused persons who are on the run,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, circle officer (Indirapuram).