Third FIR filed in Mittal Ponzi scheme case, complaints from foreign investors expected

A third FIR was lodged at the Indirapuram police station against the officials of Ablaze Info Solutions Private Limited under IPC sections of criminal intimidation and breach of trust.

Two FIRs were previously lodged at Noida Phase-3 and Surajpur police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Sources in the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP-STF) said that more FIRs are “very likely” soon and they may receive complaints from foreign investors.

On Thursday, the STF had arrested Anubhav Mittal, 26, the company’s managing director and a computer science graduate, and Shreedhar Prasad, the chief executive officer and an MBA graduate, and Mahesh, the company’s technical head. They are alleged to have duped around 7 lakh investors of ₹3,726 crore in two years.

“There were 12 servers used by the company through which they stored and redirected the data. For the purpose, they had hired a technical team of nearly 100 persons who have been identified. Action will also be taken against them if their involvement is established,” Amit Pathak, senior superintendent of police, UP-STF, said.

The search and seizure of the electronic data and equipment were undertaken by forensic experts of Forensic Science Laboratory from Lucknow.

STF officials said that they are now preparing a major investigation plan as more agencies have joined the probe.

“There is a major possibility that victims may surface from other countries as well. The data is related to nearly 6.5 lakh customers and the total amount involved is around ₹3,726 crore. The biggest violation by the accused is the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978,” he said.

Sources in STF said that the officials of the company were in a hurry to close shop and leave the country over the last one and a half months when investors were started to feel aggrieved due to non-payment and started filing complaints.

Until their arrest, officials of the company had allegedly changed four different websites and migrated to four different domains, which were all in the name of Mittal. Sources said that despite the four domain changes, the customers could log on with their Ids that were registered earlier on www.socialtrade.biz.

Officials said that the modus operandi was simple as money was collected from a large number of customers and payment made to a few of them.

“Officials also changed their accounts to four different banks as customers had started lodging complaints and had also mentioned the bank account numbers. They changed domains as well as bank accounts to avoid identification. All accounts and websites have been frozen,” an STF official said.