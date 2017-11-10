Thirteen to contest for the seat of Ghaziabad mayor

On the designated day for withdrawing nominations for the upcoming civic body elections, two independent candidates withdrew their nominations for the post of Ghaziabad mayor.

After the withdrawals, a total of 13 candidates are now left in the fray for the post, ahead of the polls, which is scheduled for November 26.

The post of mayor, this time, is reserved for women candidates.

Officials said that the 13 candidates who will now contest the mayoral elections for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation comprises candidates of major political parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

“The symbols will be allotted to candidates by the returning officer on Saturday. A meeting was held between the representatives of political parties and candidates on Friday evening. They were told the procedures and norms to be followed during the campaigning and to adhere to the Election Code of Conduct,” said Rajesh Kumar Yadav, returning officer, Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

“After allotment of symbols on Saturday, the candidates can start with their election campaigning,” he added.

Other candidates who withdrew their nominations on Friday majorly comprised independents who had filed nominations for the post of councillors.

According to the records of the Election Commission, independent candidates withdrew their nominations in the wards of Dundahera, Sadarpur-Govindpuram, Shalimar Garden Main, Sahibabad, Shyam Park Extension, Rajendra Nagar Sector 5, Gyan Khand in Indirapuram and Vaishali Sector 3.

Officials said that all 12 candidates who had filed nominations for the post of chairman of Khoda Nagar Palika, also reserved for a woman, will contest the elections.

“The candidates from political parties already have symbols while the independents were asked to select from a list issued by the State Election Commission,” said Prem Ranjan Singh, returning officer.

The contest in Khoda will be between candidates of major political parties as the Nagar Palika is gearing up for its first local body elections after being declared a Nagar Palika in 2016.

The interesting contest will be between Reena Bhati, widow of slain BJP leader Gajendra Bhati, and Mohini Sharma, wife of former MLA Amarpal Sharma who is in jail in connection for allegedly conspiring to kill Bhati on September 2.

Reena is contesting on a BJP ticket while Mohini is contesting as an independent candidate. Other candidates from political parties are also in the fray.

Officials said that in total, 127 nominations for the post of councillors from different nine local bodies, including 62 for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, were withdrawn.

For the post of mayor and chairman of the nine local bodies, a total of 13 nominations were withdrawn on Friday. These include two candidates who withdrew from the mayoral polls of the municipal corporation.