Three-year-old crushed, mother injured under wheels of reversing car

A three-year-old boy was crushed under the wheels of a car and his mother injured in a hit-and-run case, when they were returning from the child’s playschool at Sector 3 area of Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad on Saturday afternoon. The child and his mother were hit by a car which was reversing.

Jashmeet Singh attended the ABC Public School on Saturday and was returning home along with his mother Neetu Kaur, when both were hit by a car which was reversing at high speed. The incident took place a couple of metres away from the playschool.

“The car hit both of us and I could hear my son shouting ‘mamma.’ I fell down due to the impact... I tried to get up and shouted to him to stop. But, he fled and did not stop,” Neetu said.

Neighbours thronged the residence of the victim’s family and some said that the driver backed the car twice and the boy was badly crushed under the wheels.

“The Indica Vista car on the road was trying to move ahead but could not find space. Later, the driver reversed the car at great speed and ran over the child. The car had the words ‘dad’s gift’ written over it and had tinted glasses. It was occupied by a man and a woman,” said Rakesh Rustagi, a neighbour.

The victim’s father has a car sale and purchase business in Karol Bagh in Delhi and Jashmeet was his only son.

“We have deployed teams to trace the accused who seem to be local. We are also trying to scan the nearby CCTVs to get a clue about the car’s registration number and the driver who fled the spot with the vehicle. The incident took place when the car was backing up. A case will be registered as soon as we receive complaint,” said Anup Singh, circle officer (Sahibabad).