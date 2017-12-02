Time to select nominated councillors, BJP workers may end up with berths

Following the declaration of results for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and other local bodies in the district on Friday, the stage is now set for choosing nominated councillors. The office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) city unit said a total of 10 nominated councillors will be selected.

According to office bearers of the BJP city unit, 10 seats are reserved for nominated councillors in the Ghaziabad municipal corporation House and the names will be finalised by the state government. The office bearers said they have started receiving calls from prospective candidates who wish to get selected.

“We have started discussions with those who approached us for the nominated councillors post. We may also nominate our workers who hold good credentials and have worked hard for the party. There is also a possibility that candidates who lost may be nominated,” BJP city president Ajay Sharma said.

“We will send the list to the state government for the final pick. The process for selecting the nominated councillors should start as the results have been declared,” he added.

Sources in the party said the candidates who lost elections, including heavyweights, are also vying for the posts of nominated councillors. Several candidates lost the November 26 elections the results of which were declared on December 1.

For the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, the BJP won 57 councillor seats of a total 100.

“The names for the nominated councillors are sent by the ruling party to the government. Those nominated should be persons with expertise in their respective fields and have contributed towards society. They could be doctors, teachers, sportspersons, engineers, advocates,” Rajendra Tyagi, five-time councillor, said.

“These people are expected to advice the board for betterment of the city. However, such parameters are generally overlooked and parties nominate their workers,” Tyagi said.