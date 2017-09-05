Timely SOS by man saved two dozen residents trapped in Noida building fire

Timely intervention from a resident helped police and fire department save lives of nearly two dozen residents who were trapped on the terrace of a 3-storeyed building which caught fire at Gyan Khand in Indirapuram on Monday morning. Following information, the fire tenders and personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the residents, including women and children.

According to Rishi Raman, a management consultant, he was on way to Gurgaon to attend a scheduled meeting with a client when he saw people running and smoke emanating from the ground floor of the building. Raman immediately asked his driver to stop the car and rushed to the site where he saw fire spreading.

“I asked people if anyone had called the police. No one could reply and everyone was trying to save people and had gathered below the building. There were nearly 20 people, including women and children trapped on the terrace of the building and were shouting for help. I immediately sent pictures and videos to the superintendent of police who immediately alerted the authorities concerned,” Raman said.

He also managed the traffic at the road in Gyan Khand as the fire tenders had already started from Vaishali fire station and there was a crowd of onlookers on the road. The fire had started at LN Apartment complex which has ground and two stories. According to fire department officials, the electricity meter panel on the ground floor caused fire due to a short circuit.

“We reached the site around 11.30am and roped in two fire tenders. The entire common stair area was engulfed in flames and people from nearly a dozen flat had no other option but to go up to the terrace to save themselves. The electricity meter had caught fire and a nearby PNG pipeline also caught fire, making the fire go out of control. One of our constables doused the pipeline fire and also shut off the supply,” said Som Dutt Sonkar, fire station officer, Vaishali.

According to officials, one of the two-wheelers on the ground floor had caught fire and it caused its petrol tank to burst. The residents were evacuated through the ladder and safely brought to the ground. “No casualties were reported and the entire fire was completely doused and brought under control within an hour,” Sonkar added.

Later, Raman who is a member of the citizen volunteer force (CVF) constituted recently by Ghaziabad police, postponed his meeting at Gurgaon and also helped manage traffic along with volunteers from the civil defence and other volunteers from CVF.

“The purpose of volunteers from CVF is to help police authorities and report any suspicious or anti social activity to officers. They also act as eyes of police. Timely information by Raman helped us gauge the situation timely otherwise a major tragedy could have followed. He tweeted picture of the building on fire and we came to know the gravity of the situation. We will honour him soon. Likewise, more CVF members who are active citizens will also be added to the group,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).