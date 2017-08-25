Top official says old funding pattern for Ghaziabad Metro project to be followed

Nearly a week after the additional chief secretary announced that the state government was contemplating a change in funding pattern of 9.41km metro project, the principal secretary on Friday said that the old pattern would be followed. Though 9.41km metro project is presently in the making, lack of funds could be a major stumbling block.

Mukul Singhal, principal secretary (housing), on Friday, visited Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) headquarters and said that the old funding pattern, with the cost being shared by different UP departments, will be continued to fund the 9.41km metro project.

“The funding pattern will remain the same and different UP agencies such as Avas Vikas, UP state industrial development corporation, municipal corporation and GDA will contribute their share. I don’t have any knowledge about the new pattern as told by the additional chief secretary. The Metro project will not run into a funds cruch, as the departments will make their payments soon,” Singhal said.

Additional chief secretary, Sadakant, during his visit to Ghaziabad last week had said that the state government was contemplating revision of 9.41km metro’s funding pattern. He said that funds would be shared by the state government and the Centre, as it involves huge expenses. He had also ruled out continuing with the old funding pattern, saying that inviting funds from different UP departments was not feasible.

As per the present funding pattern, different UP departments have to contribute ₹1479.6 crore as per a specified ratio.

Apart from the financial issues looming large, the project is still awaiting clearance of the revised detailed project report after its cost escalated from ₹1,770 (at 2012 prices) crore to ₹2,210 crore in December, 2014.

“We have taken up an appraisal of the 9.41km, which was done by the officials of Lucknow Metro. The appraisal report has been sent to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and their comments are awaited. Once these are cleared, the documents will be put up before the UP cabinet for approval,” Singhal said.

The clearance by the UP cabinet will enable the project draws funds worth ₹402.4 crore from the Centre.