‘Toy bomb’ sends Noida residents into a frenzy

A toy bomb in a house in Sadarpur Colony spread panic in the area on Friday morning.

Residents alerted the police immediately and the bomb disposal squad was called in to dispose of it. However, the squad found it to be a ‘toy bomb’.

Balister Singh, of Sadarpur near Sector 45, found a letter in his house warning him that a bomb has been planted in his house and unless he paid Rs5 lakh, an explosion would be triggered.

Singh, a toy manufacturer, had gone for a morning walk around 7am and returned home around 8.30 am. He lives with his wife and children.

When Singh’s daughter went to switch on the television set, she found a note under the remote, which caused panic in the household. The letter claimed that there was a bomb inside the house and Singh was asked to deposit Rs5 lakh behind the bushes in a nearby park. After discussing the issue with his neighbours, the police was immediately informed about the incident around 9.30am.

Police officials said that the person responsible for the incident had used wires of three colours, a battery and a small LED screen wrapped in a brown, plastic cover to make it look like a bomb. A mixture of flour and water was used as a glue to make the toy bomb. The incident is suspected to be a prank, according to the police.

The police team, in turn, called in the bomb disposal squad to dispose of the explosive. The bomb disposal squad reached the site around 10.30 am, only after which it was found to be a bomb-like device.

The police are suspecting it to be the work of an acquaintance who has easy access to Singh’s house. Around a dozen of tenants also live on the first floor of the house.

“It looks like a prank played on Singh by an acquaintance or a friend. Alternatively, it can also be the work of somebody who wanted to trouble Singh. Our investigation is going on and we will nab the person behind this incident soon,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO, Sector 39.

The police are suspecting that the ‘pranksters’ entered Singh’s residence when he had gone out for a walk and placed the toy. The police will also question those staying on the first floor of the residence. The police will decide on the course of action in the case after recording the statements of Singh and his family members.