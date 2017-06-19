Tractor driver killed after vehicle collides with bus in Ghaziabad

A 35-year-old man was killed and several others injured after a tractor trolley got detached and rammed a double decker bus coming from the opposite side on erstwhile NH-58 in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place around 5.30am on Monday, police said.The tractor trolley left Garhi-Guldhar village with six persons, including the driver, and was headed to Duhai.

Near Manan Dham temple, the trolley was allegedly hit from the rear by a speeding mini-truck, which fled the spot, police said.

“The trolley was empty and it got detached from the vehicle in the impact of the hit. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it sped away to the opposite side of the road, where it collided with a private bus coming from Meerut and headed towards Delhi,” said Ashok Kumar, one of the injured.

Sardare Singh, the driver, suffered critical injuries, police said.

“One of the men from our group stopped a vehicle and ferried the injured to the hospital but Singh died at the hospital. Five others also suffered minor injuries,” Kumar said.

The police and volunteers from the civil defence rushed to the spot and managed the traffic jam that ensued soon after the accident.

The passengers on the private bus escaped with minor injuries and took other vehicles to reach their destinations.

The bus, according to police, bore a Gujarat registration number and was headed for Delhi.

“The tractor driver succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The other injured persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are stable. We have not received any complaint so far. It seems that the bus driver was not at fault as the tractor broke away and sped off to the wrong side,” said Ranvir Singh, station house officer, Murad Nagar.

In case any complaint is received, we will lodge a case,” he said.