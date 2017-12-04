Trader killed, aide critically wounded in Noida robbery

A 53-year-old businessman was killed and his friend and business aide was critically injured when armed assailants shot at the duo in Sector 71 on Saturday night. The two were attacked when they resisted the assailants’ attempt to rob them.

The deceased was identified as Shri Niwas and his friend was identified as Vicky Gupta, both residents of Sadarpur Village in Sector 45.

The duo would supply polythene carry bags to vendors in the market and collect money in the evening.

On Saturday, Niwas and Gupta were on their way home after collecting cash for the day’s supply when they were attacked. They were on a motorcycle, with Gupta riding the bike and Shri Niwas on pillion’s seat, police said, adding that they were carrying the cash in a bag.

Soon, four men started following them on two motorbikes. They intercepted the duo in a service lane behind Metro apartments in Sector 71, police said.

The assailants told Gupta and Niwas to hand the bag over, but the duo refused and confronted the men. Soon, a heated argument ensued and the assailants shot at Gupta, who suffered a bullet injury on his right arm and fell off the bike. Shri Niwas jumped off the bike and ran with the bag of cash, police said.

Niwas was chased by the unidentified assailants for around 300 metres when they opened fire at him. He was shot in back and died on the spot, police said, adding that the assailants fled with the bag of cash.

The incident came to light when Gupta managed to call his family members, who then called the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and took Gupta to Om Hospital in Sector 66.

Following the incident, family members, relatives and villagers of Gupta and Niwas staged protested outside the mortuary in Sector 94. They raised slogans against the police, protesting the alleged delay in response time. The protest continued for half an hour; the group said they would take to the streets if the case is not promptly solved.

A case of murder and robbery was registered at Phase-3 police station against unknown men.

Refuting allegations of late response, Akhilesh Pradhan, SHO, Phase-3, said, “We immediately rushed the duo to hospital after receiving information. It was important for us.”

Pradhan said, “The injured man could not tell us about the direction in which the criminals fled or how much money they had kept in the bag. We recovered ₹70,000 from the deceased and ₹10,000 from the injured. The matter is being investigated. As of now, there is no clue about the suspects.”

Robbery turns to murder:

Sept 30:A 22-year-old man was shot at after he resisted robbery by two armed men in Sarfabad village of Noida.

Sept 16: A businessman was shot dead in broad daylight by two persons on a bike on Taksal Road in Noida’s Sector 78. The duo attempted to snatch the man’s bag and opened fire when he resisted.

Sept 6: A 45-year-old security guard was shot dead when he tried to stop armed robbers from entering a bungalow in Sector 44.

Aug 13: A 22-year-old civil services aspirant died after he was shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in Greater Noida. The assailants were trying to steal his car.