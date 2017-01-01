Transport dept to register vehicles on day of purchase

The assistant regional transport officer (ARTOs) of Gautam Budh Nagar will start issuing registration certificates of vehicles on the same day of purchase. With the implementation of Vahan 4.0, a web-based database, services related to vehicle registration such as fitness, tax and permits will be made available online.

At present, it takes three to four days for the transport department to issue a registration certificate (RC).

“Over 400 vehicles are registered every day with the transport department of Gautam Budh Nagar. But only nearly 100 RCs are issued by our office every day. With the implementation of the new system, we will be able to issue RC to an applicant on the same day. The officials authorised to issue RC will have access to the new version of Vahan, which can be accessed from outside the office as well,” Rachna Yadavanshi, ARTO (administration), Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

She said that besides her, four more ARTOs in Gautam Budh Nagar are authorised to issue RC.

In the earlier version of the software, the entire data had to be entered manually. In the new version, an operator has to enter very few parameters such as the chassis number, the engine number, name and address of the owner, manufacturer’s name and the model of the vehicle.

The remaining information pertaining to the vehicle such as seating capacity, the length of the vehicle, width, height, wheelbase, laden and unladen weights will be generated automatically. The data of all newly manufactured vehicles in the country are already made available by vendors and stored on a central server.

The system has already been successfully implemented at the regional transport offices of Lucknow and Barabanki. “We are expecting it to be launched soon. We were told, in mid-December, by our headquarters in Lucknow that the facility would be made available to us in the first week of January,” Yaduvanshi said.

This application is also expected to reduce the workload to a huge extent, both at the dealers’ and regional transport offices’ ends.

Also, the system reduces the scope for manual errors as it will automatically generate the details of the vehicle once the basic data is entered. Any changes will be instantly reflected in all client computers across all the sites and the programmers are not required at each office for deployment of the modified application.

The application is web-based and is hosted centrally at a single location. This eliminates the need for local infrastructure at the RTO office, saving time and money required for its day-to-day maintenance.

One of the main features of the application is that it checks multiple registrations of a vehicle, that is registered anywhere across the country. This will prevent vehicle owners from evading taxes at the location where the vehicle is originally registered.