Transport officials do a Munnabhai, offer flowers to traffic violators in Noida

Transport officials of Gautam Budh Nagar resorted to Gandhigiri on Thursday in a bid to call out those found flouting traffic norms and raise public awareness on road rules.

Ala Sanjay Dutt in the blockbuster Munnabhai series, the transport department officials handed out flowers to commuters caught violating traffic rules. They moved places through the day and offering freshly picked roses to violators. While not imposing fines on motorists driving on the wrong side or not strapping seat belts or wearing helmets, the officials called out the violators and handed them fresh petals as a way of reminding them of their mistake.

The campaign was part of a weeklong road safety drive that kicked off at 11 am from Sector 71 intersection and culminated at the Noida-Delhi border near Section 14 A police camp.

Many commuters said the unique way of creating awareness on road safety rules will have a positive impact on those caught flouting the norms. The officials handed bouquets to over 200 drivers.

The officials told HT that the idea struck them as an innovative way to reach out to violators and make them aware of the consequences of such violations. While imposing fines or challans are a regular way of penalising offenders, Gandhigiri surely went a long way to making the offenders realise what they’d done and pledge never to repeat their mistakes in future.

At Sector 71, Rachna Yaduvanshi and Rajesh Singh, assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs), and others intercepted 60 motorists found that most didn’t have their seat belts strapped on.

“We intercepted a young girl driving scooter without wearing helmet. She apologized for not carrying it and vowed not to flout any traffic rule again. While very few bikers and pillion riders were caught without helmets, hundreds were found not wearing seat belts,” Yaduvanshi said.

The road safety week got rolling with a bike rally on Monday. It was flagged off by Sujata Singh, SP (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The purpose of this exercise is to create road safety awareness among people. We’ll impose fines on errant drivers and commuters after the drive ends on Sunday,” Rajesh Singh said.