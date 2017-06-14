Tripartite meetings futile, waste of time, say Noida homebuyers

Miffed by the lack of progress on ground, homebuyers on Wednesday said the Noida authority’s tripartite meetings of builders, buyers officials are a futile exercise as officials are not serious about these meetings.

The Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities have been holding tripartite meetings, aimed at resolving realty issues, since April 12 following orders from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Homebuyers vented their anger at officials after realty firm Ajnara Group’s managing director Ashok Gupta did not turn up for the meeting at the given time on Wednesday.

The meeting of Ajnara’s Daffodil housing project in Sector 137 was scheduled at 12:30pm at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6. But neither the builder nor officials reached for the meeting till 2pm. Homebuyers started shouting slogans against the officials. Gupta finally made it to the meeting venue after 3pm.

“The Noida authority was not ready for the meeting and the builder is not bothered to resolve our plight. These meetings are a waste of time. Additional chief executive officer Pramod Kumar Aggarwal was getting furious at buyers for asking questions. We will file our complaints to CM Yogi Adityanath,” said Ruchi Chaudhary, a homebuyer.

Ajnara Group had in 2009-10 launched Daffodil housing project in Sector 137. The project was to be delivered in 2014, but the builder delivered it one year later.

“The construction quality is poor as there are cracks in the walls and roof. Registry is not happening due to the fault of the builder. There is seepage in the basement, parking space is inadequate and the plaster is falling apart. The builder also has not paid a penalty for delayed possession,” said Vivek Sharma, a buyer.

“I had to spend Rs 1 lakh on repairing cracks. Contractor said the flat design is faulty and it will create problems in the future. Common facilities provided are of poor quality and sanitation issues abound,” said Anil Kashmiriya, another buyer.

There a total of 14 towers with 1,087 apartments, of which 40% are occupied.

Ashok Gupta said, “We will pay the late penalty to buyers as per builder-buyer agreement. We have not used poor quality material. We are committed to resolving all issues faced by buyers.”

Ajnara Heritage homebuyers also alleged that the builder is yet to provide the facilities promised. Ajnara Heritage was launched in 2010 with a promise of delivery by 2013.

“The Heritage society is surrounded by vacant land, where the builder is dumping sewage and waste, thereby causing many sanitation issues,” said Ashok Kumar, a buyer.

“We have directed the builder to address issues of homebuyers at the earliest. We reached the meeting late because we were busy with another meeting with bankers. We are taking these meetings seriously,” said Santosh Kumar, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The main demands from homebuyers at these tripartite meetings have been that there should be an audit of builders’ accounts, action for construction violating sanctioned layout map, action against builder for diverting funds, penalty on builder for delayed possession and legal action against builders who cheated buyers.

“The authority has not been able to resolve even simple issue. It has not removed illegal construction and carried out maintenance and cleaning work. Many builders have not even resumed construction at site because officials are not serious about monitoring them,” said Harjit Singh, a buyer.

Box:

Head: Many meetings, few results

Until now, the authority has held meetings with regard to 26 projects, at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6.

Around 100 builders collectively owe Rs 25,000 crore to the Noida authority in land dues.

The planning department has issued occupancy certificate without common facilities such as lifts, club, pool and fire safety systems in place to many projects

The authority CEO has not taken any action on such cases despite the fact a committee was constituted after each tripartite meeting to probe into the irregularities in each project.