Twenty one police stations to be set up in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police has proposed to set up 21 police stations across the district. The proposal has been sent to the deputy inspector general (DIG), Meerut, who will forward it to the state officials after a review.

According to norms, in urban areas, one police station is required for every 50,000 people. In rural areas, a police station is required for a population ranging from 75,000 to 90,000 and an area of 293.67 square kilometres.

According to official records, Uttar Pradesh has 1,463 police stations and nearly 1,400 more police stations are to be set up to comply with the norms. In the first phase of setting up police stations, the state officials estimate that 100-120 stations will be set up.

According to officials, of the 21 stations proposed, 13 are in urban areas while the rest are in rural areas. In urban areas, stations have been proposed at Kaushambi, Niti Khand (Indirapuram), Vasundhara, Surya Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Tila Morh, Raj Nagar Extension and Pratap Vihar, among others.

“We require more stations as per the guidelines pertaining to the population and areas that have come up. We have proposed to set up 21 stations, which are urgently required as per the population and norms. Some of these have been decided based on crimes, sensitivity and other factors,” Deepak Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

This is the first proposal to be submitted by the Ghaziabad police since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government took control. The chief minister has retained the portfolio of the home department.

During the last regime, Ghaziabad had sent several proposals but could get only three police stations — in Loni Border, Tronica City and Khoda. The three stations are still being run from the erstwhile police posts and are yet to be shifted to new buildings, with the infrastructure necessary for a police station.

Stations in rural areas have been proposed at Banthla, DLF, Vardhman Puram, Pipe Line Road, Govind Puri, Sikri Kalan, Rawli Road and Indrapuri, most of which fall under Loni, Murad Nagar and Modi Nagar.

The new stations are proposed in areas that have new residential colonies, education hubs, industrial areas and also based on the criminal activities and sensitivity.