Two conductors of NMRC buses dismissed for pocketing fare

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) dismissed two employees on Monday from the post of bus conductor for pocketing fare without issuing tickets to commuters in its newly started city bus service.

The NMRC has issued a circular to those engaged in operations, emphasising zero tolerance to corruption.

NMRC started its city bus service in Noida and Greater Noida on December 14 and outsourced the jobs for fare collection.

The action was taken following a post shared by a commuter on a social networking site.

“I found the conductors on newly launched NMRC buses are not issuing tickets to the passengers and taking (₹) 50 fare in cash and keeping in their pocket. To an extent that when I asked him to issue ticket he told me the cost of ticket is 45 and if I can wait, he will drop me at Sector 37 only for 25 rupees. Please have regular checking and ensure at this facility does not die down and citizens are deprived of in future (sic),” the complainant had said in a message through WhatsApp.

The complainant, Sanjay Rana, is a resident of Kasna. He was travelling from Pari Chowk to Sector 37, Noida, when the incident took place.

The complainant said the district administration should act against those responsible, otherwise the newly launched service would run into losses.

The duo was employed as conductors on buses between Noida and Greater Noida.

NMRC managing director (MD) Santosh Yadav sent an enforcement team for random inspection and found conductors in two different buses pocketing the fare without issuing tickets to commuters.

“The enforcement squad reported the matter to the MD who immediately dismissed them. We have clearly mentioned in the agreement with the company, which has provided the staff, that there will be zero tolerance to any offence on duty,” Sandeep Raizada, officer on special duty, NMRC, said.