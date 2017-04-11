Two cops suspended for misbehaving with women in Ghaziabad police station

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Tuesday suspended a police post in-charge and another sub-inspector posted at the Indirapuram police station for allegedly misbehaving and getting into an altercation with two women activists inside the police station on the night of April 9.

The two activists are from People for Animals and were trying to approach the police to lodge an FIR into the alleged killing of a stray dog. Niti Khand police post in-charge Pushp Raj Kushwaha and sub-inspector Hariom Shanker Sharma allegedly misbehaved with them for bringing a dog carcass to the police post.

On the night of the incident, both Sumedha Iyer and her sister Sumathi had arrived at the police station with the body of a dog which they claimed was killed by the residents of Indirapuram high-rise. They had also alleged cruelty to animals a day before.

Before reaching the police station, both had gone to meet Kushwaha, who failed to lend an ear to their complaint. Finally, they arrived at the police station, where Kushwaha also arrived and entered into an alleged altercation with the two women.

“They were trying to push us into the cell and hurled abuses when we tried to lodge a complaint. As they tried to manhandle us, we pulled out our mobile phones and tried to shoot videos. It is a clear case of outraging the modesty of women. They snatched my sister’s mobile phone and deleted the video. However, I could make one small video showing the policemen misbehaving,” Sumedha said.

After the incident, the two walked out of the police station and tried to reach the shelter home near river Hindon but stayed near the Haj House as the Raj Nagar Extension road was pitch dark. From there, they called up other activists late at night and managed to reach back home at the high-rise.

“I conducted an initial inquiry and found the two officers guilty of misbehaviour. A detailed inquiry will follow and an FIR will be lodged if their actions are found to be true. They (the women) have also given us the video shot during the incident,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, circle officer (CO Indirapuram).

Both women run an animal shelter home near river Hindon in Raj Nagar Extension and have been with PFA for past seven years. Following the incident, they also sent complaints to the office of Uttar Pradesh director general of police the next morning.

Regarding the complaint into the death of the dog, the officials said that they have also filed an FIR under IPC sections of killing or maiming an animal, criminal conspiracy and also under the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The FIR names three persons but the police said that they are awaiting the post-mortem report of the dog to ascertain the type of injuries which could have killed him.