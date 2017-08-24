Two Ghaziabad schools issue TCs to 50 students

Two schools in Ghaziabad have issued transfer certificates (TCs) to 50 students of various classes after their parents allegedly failed to pay up the hiked fee. The move comes after the ‘arbitrary’ fee hike issue over which the parents and associations have held various protests, refusing to pay the fees.

So far, 16 TCs have been issued by DPS Indirapuram while Presidium School, Indirapuram issued another 34 TCs. The agitated parents from both the schools met Ghaziabad administration officials on Wednesday and Thursday and also requested the district inspector of schools (DIOS) to intervene.

“We just demanded the justification of annual charges and other fees structure from the school but they denied. We are paying fee based as decided for 2016-17 and not as per 2017-18. The school has instead issued TC and also harassing our children,” said Atul Srivastava, a parent from Presidium School, who also filed a writ petition against the school in Allahabad high court.

“The school denies transport to our children and once they reach school, they make our children sit in isolation and do not allow them to attend classes,” said Ranjeet Verma, another parent from Presidium School.

However, the school authorities said the children were issued TCs as their parents failed to pay up for past two years.

“It is becoming very difficult for us to run school, if fees is not coming and a heavy amount is pending on account of fees. We have nearly 3,200 students enrolled but nearly 500 have not paid or have paid partially. How will we be able to pay our teachers as per Seventh Pay Commission? There have been couple of instances where we have given additional time and even asked them to pay in instalments,” said GS Matharoo, CEO of the Presidium School.

“I even asked them if their financial condition is not proper, they give us in writing and we will consider. However, some of the parents are deliberately bent on protests and non payment of fees. If they pay up, we will revoke the TCs,” he added.

The parents met additional district magistrate Rajesh Kumar Yadav and sought his intervention to revoke the TCs.

“The matter of fee hike is with state administration and cannot be dealt at local level. However, upon parents’ complaint about school harassing their children, I have directed Indirapuram police officials to inquire and take action,” Yadav said.

The parents from DPS Indirapuram also met RS Yadav, district inspector of schools (DIOS), on Thursday and demanded intervention.

“We have issued TCs to 16 students but we have not prohibited any child from coming to school so far. It is because out of nearly 6,500 students, only 16 have not paid up. We have just increased 10% which is approved by the managing committee. The fee is unpaid since April,” said Meeta Rai, principal DPS Indirapuram.

The members of all school parents’ association said that they have a previous government order of October, 2016 which said that schools cannot charge fees under several heads, including the annual charges.

The DPS Indirapuram has filed a petition at Allahabad high court. Its counsels contended that the government order deals with government and government aided educational institutions where financial support is extended by the state and this order cannot be made applicable upon unaided institutions.

The high court in its last interim order on May 23 directed that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners.

“Prima facie, this court finds substance in the arguments advanced on behalf of the petitioner, in as much as prescription of fee for government and government aided institutions cannot ipso facto be made applicable upon privately managed institutions affiliated to CBSE Board (sic),” the court said in its interim order.

However, the court also observed that, “it would be within the competence of the State to ensure that institutions do not indulge in profiteering, but a regulatory mechanism known to law would have to be evolved for the purpose.”

“Issuing TCs by school is arm twisting tactics even though the court in its order has not given explicit stay against the previous government order. However, it is time that state government intervenes and brings out fee regulatory mechanism for private school also,” said Sachin Soni, member of the association.