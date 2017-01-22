Two laptops stolen from car parked outside Windsor market in Gzb

Two laptops of a Delhi resident were allegedly stolen from his car parked outside Windsor street market in Indirapuram through a smashed window on Saturday evening.

Pitampura resident Nimish Kapoor (27) wrote a complaint to the Indirapuram police station on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Kapoor said the incident occurred at 9.30 pm when he parked his vehicle outside the market to have dinner.

“I had parked my car for less than half an hour outside the market while coming back from my office in Noida. When I came back, I saw that my car’s window was broken and both my laptops were missing. I immediately called the police and a PCR van reached the spot,” said Kapoor, who works at a private firm in Noida.

He said the windows of two cars parked adjacent to his were also broken. “However, when I reached the spot, none of those car owners had come back. Generally, I do not carry two laptops. But I carried the second one because I had to get the first one repaired. My office gave me the other one,” he said.

An hour after the incident, Kapoor allegedly got a call from an unidentified person saying his office ID card was found at a petrol pump in Delhi’s Khichripur.

“The accused must have thrown away the things found in the laptop bag and taken away the laptops. After getting the call I went to the spot to find the accused, but in vain,” said Kapoor.

Police are yet to lodge an FIR. They said they did not receive any complaint from owners of the cars that were found smashed at the site of the incident.

“We have received the written application and are investigating the case. We have not received any other complaint of a similar case yet. An FIR will be lodged after further investigation,” said Indirapuram circle officer Anil Kumar Yadav.