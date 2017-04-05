Two members of gang that escaped with 300kg cash vault held in Ghaziabad

The crime branch on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang of robbers that made off with a cash vault weighing 300kg from an automobile dealer’s premises on the intervening night of March 14 and 15. The men used a customer’s vehicle to transport the vault to Muzaffarnagar where it was broken open.

The heist was done by nearly a dozen men who forcibly entered the premises of Regent Motors, dealers of Maruti-Suzuki vehicles, on Meerut Road and escaped with the vault containing more than Rs 15 lakh.

The two arrested have been identified as Akram and Islam, who hail from Muzaffarnagar.

“The two had cut apart the vault within one hour at the house of their gang leader, Icchi Pradhan alias Shanavaz. He is a wanted criminal and our teams are trying to trace him. The robbers came in a truck and later escaped with the heavy vault by loading it into a vehicle which was parked on the dealer’s premises for servicing,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, superintendent of police (crime).

According to crime branch sources, Kaleem, one of the gang members, often visited the dealer for servicing and repairs his vehicles.

“During his visits, he noticed the cash vault and planned the robbery. On the night of March 14, the men entered the premises and shifted the heavy vault up to the edge of the stairs. Then they pushed the vault down the first floor, damaging the stairs in the process,” a crime branch officer said.

The men then used the jack and rods to place the vault in a Maruti Gypsy and drove to Muzaffarnagar where they cut open the vault.

“The Gypsy is yet to be recovered and we are tracing the other members, including the mastermind. So far, we recovered nearly Rs 40,000 from the possession of the two accused,” Singh said.

The broken vault was also recovered from Muzaffarnagar at the instance of the two arrested men on Wednesday.