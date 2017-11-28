Two men accused of looting ₹35 lakh from Delhi’s Burari held in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested three persons, two of whom confessed their involvement in looting cash amounting to ₹35 lakh from

New Delhi’s Burari area on November 13.

The police arrested Robin Singh, Pradeep Kumar and Ankur from the Meerut Road Industrial Area on Tuesday.

Police said 25-year-old Robin is a sharp shooter with the Sundar Bhati gang. He is also an accused in the 2014 murder of BSP leader Amarpal Jatav. He is also reportedly involved in the 2016 murder of one Neeraj from Bahadurgah in Hapur, the police said.

According to the police, Robin and Pradeep accepted their involvement in the Burari loot, and that they planned the heist with Bunty and Ajeet, who were found murdered in Bulandshahr on Sunday. Robin and Pradeep have said the duo could have been killed in an inter-gang rivalry or over differences about distribution of the stolen cash, the police said.

Superintendent of police (city) Akash Tomar said, “Robin and Pradeep are members of the Sundar Bhati gang and have confessed their involvement in the November 13 robbery in Delhi. They said that a major share of the stolen cash was with Bunty and Ajeet. They only got ₹1 lakh each to buy weapons to settle some personal scores.”

“My father, Rohtash Singh, was murdered in 2016 in Ladhera village of Hapur. The assailants were from nearby Pooth village. I wanted to avenge the murder of my father and needed weapons. The same year, I met Ajeet and Bunty in Kasna jail. The four of us planned a robbery in Delhi. Ankur (the third man arrested) is a new guy and we just promised him some money. He has no criminal background,” Robin said.

Robin added that he and Pradeep parted ways with Ajeet and Bunty after the Burari loot and were looking for sellers to buy weapons from.

“We were worried that we, too, would get killed like Ajeet and Bunty, and came to Ghaziabad; here police teams picked us up. I have no direct connection with the Sundar Bhati gang, but my cousin is a part of this gang,” Robin said.

Talking about Jatav’s murder, Robin said his cousin had rivalry with the Loni leader and so he went along to settle scores.

The police recovered a licensed pistol from the duo. The pistol was stolen from a person in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, in August earlier this year.

The Ghaziabad police officials said that they are in touch with their counterparts in Bulandshahr and also with Delhi police officials following the arrest of three.