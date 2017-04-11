Two men arrested in Greater Noida with 2kg marijuana

Two persons were arrested on Monday evening by the Greater Noida police for allegedly carrying two kilogramme of marijuana to sell in villages.

Bisrakh police arrested Tejveer, from New Haibatpur, Bisrakh, and Abid, from Bulandhshahr, near a service road at Tigri roundabout in Greater Noida. The duo was carrying marijuana that the police said they received from interstate peddlers. The two kg marijuana is worth Rs1 lakh in the market.

“We arrested Tejveer and Abid for carrying marijuana under a campaign launched by the police to catch drug peddlers and bootleggers. An informer provided a tip-off about the duo’s movement in the area. We set a trap and nabbed them with the contraband,” said Vinod Pandey, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The two men have been charged under sections 8 and 20 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for carrying illegal drugs with an intent to supply.

“Both Tejveer and Abid have been presented before the magistrate and sent to jail,” said Pandey.

The police have begun a crackdown on drug suppliers in the district with a focus on marijuana. On March 2, police arrested two persons for allegedly carrying 100kg of marijuana that was supplied from Bihar.

Superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, Sujata Singh, had earlier said that the police are keeping a watch on drug supply in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida that is inhabited mostly by students as many colleges are situated in the area.