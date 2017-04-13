Unauthorised construction near high-tension line sparks fire in Arthala, three injured

Three persons, including two women and a minor boy, suffered burn injuries when their house caught fire after a neighbouring house came in contact with a high tension 220kv electricity line at Arthala.

The fire department had to rope in two tenders to douse the fire in the houses located in a narrow bylane.

The victims said the fire started around 1.30pm when a nearby building came in contact with the electricity line passing above the residential area.

“Every item like television, coolers, fridge, etc, was burnt. My wife Soniya and sister-in-law, Kavita, were inside the house and they tried to rush outside. They felt as if the entire house was electrocuted. They suffered burn injuries on their hands, face and legs. Kavita’s minor son, Laksh, who is aged around two years, also suffered burns,” said Sohan Lal whose house caught fire.

“We got them treated at the local hospital from where they were discharged after some time. Nothing is left in my house,” he added.

The locals said the fire started at two houses in Arthala and police and administrative officials reached the spot.

“We had to rush two fire tenders to the locality. Since there are a number of narrow by-lanes, only one fire tender could move in and douse the fire. There was no incident of electricity cable snapping. Unauthorised construction came in contact with hanging wires. People have resorted to unauthorised constructions near electricity wires,” said Abul Abbas, fire safety officer, Sahibabad.

Officials of the transmission department said a 220kv line near the unauthorised construction led to the incident.

“The constructions came in the range of the high-tension line and caused a spark. This led to short circuit in household electricity wiring, which cannot sustain high voltage and caught fire. There was no incident of cable snap. It is a result of unauthorised constructions that have come up very near the line,” said Yatendra Kumar, superintending engineer, UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited.