UP civic polls: GB Nagar civic bodies have a three-way contest for chairperson post

The six municipal constituencies in Gautam Budh Nagar, which went to polls on Sunday, is witnessing a three-way contest among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for the post of chairperson.

A total of 60 candidates are contesting for the post of chairperson in the six municipal bodies of Dadri, Jewar, Rabupura, Dankaur, Bilaspur and Jahagirpur.

Apart from that, a total of 333 candidates are eyeing the posts of councillors in these bodies. It is the second phase of civic polls in UP and a total of 25 districts, including Lucknow, went to polls on Sunday.

In GB Nagar, polling was done through ballot boxes unlike the other districts in UP where it was done through electronic voting machines.

In Dadri constituency, the contest is between BJP and BSP as both parties are expecting to garner maximum votes. The BSP has fielded Ayyub Malik, who is a popular figure among the Muslim population of Dadri.

The BJP has fielded Geeta Pandit, who is riding high on a sympathy wave after her husband Vijay Pandit was shot dead by unknown assailants in 2014.

Meanwhile, Manoj Goyal, a BJP veteran leader, who acted as a turncoat and joined SP recently, has got a ticket by latter. Pandit had won the last municipal elections in Dadri and it will be interesting to see the results on December 1. A total of 11 candidates are eyeing the chairperson post in Dadri.

“While Pandit still has a stronghold in Dadri among her loyalists, it will be interesting to see how the Muslim votes play out. It will be a close contest,” said Ifroz Ahmed, a BSP supporter.

In Jewar, the contest this time is between the BSP and BJP as both parties have fielded their candidates with a strong backing of supporters.

The chairperson seat in Jewar is reserved for a scheduled caste woman and the BSP has fielded Satyawati Devi whereas BJP has fielded Mohini Devi and Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Soni Nirmal.

“I am confident of my victory this time as BSP has a strong backing of people from all strata. I want to work for the people of my constituency,” said Satyawati Devi, BSP candidate.

In Rabupura, the contest for chairperson seat becomes interesting as it has the least number of candidates — just three of them.

Jewar member of legislative assembly Thakur Dhirendra Singh has fielded his brother Virendra Pratap Singh from the BJP whereas the SP has fielded Thakur Vishal Singh and BSP has fielded Farayem Khan.

“I am confident of my brother’s victory as there are a total of 7,000 votes and we have a strong support from all sections of society. The Muslim population will also vote for us as we have remained connected to them at all times,” said MLA Singh said.