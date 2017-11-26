UP Civic polls: Heightened security in GB Nagar keeps polls free of incidents

Security was stepped up across Gautam Budh Nagar district on Sunday, when residents voted in the civic polls. Police, paramilitary forces and administrative officials ensured free and fair elections in Gautam Budh Nagar with no untoward incident being reported throughout the day in all 182 poll booths in the 84 wards.

Voting was held in the six municipal constituencies of Dadri, Jewar, Rabupura, Dankaur, Bilaspur and Jahagirpur. It was the second phase of civic polls in Uttar Pradesh in which a total of 25 districts, including Lucknow, went to polls.

“We wanted to create a sense of awareness among the people regarding elections and we extensively used social media networking applications such as WhatsApp to share information. There were various steps taken by the administration to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. Not a single untoward incident was reported in the district,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

The administration used police and paramilitary personnel to ensure safety at all 182 poll booths. A total of four companies of UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC), four companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 1,621 UP police personnel and 600 home guards were deployed at the six municipalities.

“Apart from deploying police and paramilitary personnel, we had also mobile PCR vans patrolling all spots. We also used drone cameras to keep a track of sensitive areas,” said Love Kumar, senior superintendent of police, GB Nagar.

Both DM BN Singh and SSP Love Kumar were seen inspecting the poll booths in different areas, including Dankaur and Dadri.

The police had marked a total of 43 booths as hypersensitive and additional force was deployed at these booths. In Dadri, paramilitary forces were seen conducting flag marches to ensure crowd management though some political party representatives trying to create some chaos.

The administration also deployed 182 teams of officials at all polling booths to ensure free and fair elections.

“We had provided the phone numbers of super zonal magistrates in case anyone wanted to lodge a complaint regarding any discrepancy. Moreover, polling agents were asked by the district magistrate to compulsorily carry photo ID cards to the booths and without it, they were not allowed to enter,” said Rakesh Chauhan, additional district information officer, GB Nagar administration.

Police had stopped entry of vehicles in the afternoon hours at the sensitive areas to avoid a large assembly of people at the booths.