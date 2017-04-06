UP CM Adityanath bats for airports in Jewar, Agra

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will push for the Jewar International Airport in Greater NOIDA region and an international airport in Agra. The state government will also remove “Samajwadi” from the “Poorvanchal Expressway” project of the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government.

Chief minister gave directions to senior officers of infrastructure and industry development department during the presentations made to him on late Thursday evening. Union minister of state for civil aviation (independent charge) Mahesh Sharma who had been favouring the Jewar International project had recently met the chief minister.

According to sources, the chief minister asked senior officers to take up with the Centre the issues concerning the construction of Jewar International Airport. Mayawati led BSP government had also been pushing for the Jewar International Airport. The SP government, however, had preferred an international airport in Agra and considered Saifai (SP chief’s native village) as one of the options.

“Chief minister has asked officers to push for construction of an international airport at Jewar. He has also asked the officers to explore the Agra option,” said a senior officer. About the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the chief minister asked the officers to get the work completed at the earliest. He said the work on Poorvanchal Expressway, too, should also be started at the earliest.

The chief minister said the super specialty hospital coming up at NOIDA should be developed on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He said the Gautam Buddha University situated at Greater NOIDA should be developed as centre of excellence. He asked the officers to explore the option of re-opening the closed spinning mills in the state. He asked officers to submit a report on the issue in three weeks.