UP CM Yogi Adityanath revives Jewar international airport project in Greater Noida

There’s fresh hope of revival of the long-proposed Jewar airport project in Greater Noida after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, directed officials to expedite work on the project along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway.

In 2001, then UP chief minister and now union home minister Rajnath Singh had proposed a greenfield Taj international airport and aviation hub (TIAH) at Jewar. Though governments changed at the Centre and the state over the last 16 years, the project failed to kickstart.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed all officials concerned to coordinate with the civil aviation ministry to get necessary approvals, so that the project is completed at the earliest. The project is crucial because it will help in bringing investment, setting up industries and creating jobs in the region along Yamuna Expressway,” Suresh Rana, minister of state (Independent), sugarcane, sugar mills and industrial development, said.

Officials hope that the project will be a reality soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in both the Centre and the state.

“In the last 16 years, the mantle of administration at the Centre and the state passed from one party to another, delaying the project. Over the last five years of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) government, the project did not see much progress because of the dispute over airport location between the state and the Centre. While the state wanted the international airport near Agra, the Centre wanted it at Jewar. This kept delaying the ambitious project,” said a senior official of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which has the mandate to provide the 5,000 acres of land for the project.

The Union government had, in July 2016, sought an obstacle limitation survey (OLS) of the airport site at Jewar from the state government. But the state is yet to send that report to the civil aviation ministry.

“The state was supposed to take a decision whether OLS will be done by the state or by YEIDA. Now, we will take a call and get it done soon,” said Amarnath Upadhyaya additional chief executive officer of the YEIDA.

Dr Mahesh Sharma, Union minister of state for tourism and culture also met UP CM Adityanath to discuss the airport project in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“Former chief minister Rajnath Singh had conceived this airport project in 2001. And our government will speed up the implementation of the project. Everybody knows why the previous governments did not take the project forward,” Sharma said.

Read I Jewar airport: Civil aviation asks for survey to study area

Industrial and realty sectors are upbeat following the UP CM’s push to revive this project.

“If and when the airport project at Jewar becomes a reality, this area will emerge as a logistic hub. The project will spur demand for residential, commercial and institutional property. It will have a positive impact on the realty sector. The best part is that it will create a positive sentiment among property buyers,” Amit Modi, vice-president of the realtors’ body CREDAI (Western UP), said.

The Yamuna Expressway authority said it will begin acquisition of land from farmers once it gets official instructions from the UP government.

“The airport project at Jewar will benefit manufacturing units and other business in Noida and Greater Noida immensely. Gurgaon and Manesar witnessed growth just because these were close to Indira Gandhi airport at Delhi. Similarly, Jewar airport along the Yamuna Expressway will have a similar impact on the economy. Foreign investment in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will go up by leaps and bounds once the airport becomes a reality,” Vipin Malhan, president of Noida Entrepreneur’s association, said.

Timeline:

Different governments at the state and the Centre failed to get the Jewar airport project off the ground

2001: Then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Rajnath Singh proposes a Greenfield Taj international airport and aviation hub (TIAH) at Jewar

2010: Chief Minister Mayawati supports the aviation project at Jewar

2012: The UPA government at the Centre says an airport cannot come up within 150 km of the IGI Airport in Delhi

2013: The UP government shifts the project to Agra, 200 km away from the IGI airport

2014: Dr Mahesh Sharma, BJP leader and Gautam Budh Nagar MP, promises to revive the project at Jewar

2015: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expresses willingness to implement the project and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) reserves 5,000 acres of land for it

2016: The state and central governments pledge support to the project

April 2016: UP civil aviation director Devendra Swarup conducts site inspection

June 2016: Union Ministry of Defence clears the project

September 2016: State government asks Yeida to conduct Obstacle Limitation Survey (OLS) in the area