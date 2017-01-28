UP Elections: Agencies transporting cash told to carry proof from banks

The deputy district election officer Kumar Vineet on Saturday directed banks to follow the guidelines of Indian Banks’ Association with regard to transporting cash during elections. Agencies transporting cash have been warned that cash of a third party being transported will be seized.

“Outsourced agencies shall carry letters and documents issued by the banks, which mention details of the cash released by the bank to them for filing the ATMs or delivering to other branches, banks or currency chests,” Vineet said.

“Banks should ensure that cash vans of outsourced agencies carrying the bank’s cash shall not, under any circumstance, carry cash of any third party agency except the bank. This will ensure smooth transport of cash. Else, flying squads will seize the cash if it is found to belong to persons or institutions other than the bank,” Vineet said.

“The personnel of the outsourced agency in the cash van should carry an identity card issued by the respective agency,” Vineet said.

The procedure has been stipulated to ensure that no cash is transported for any candidate and to curb malpractice.

“If an official of the Election Commission, district election office or other authorised office intercepts the outsourced agency cash van for inspection, the agency should be in a position to provide document in support of the cash being carried by them for replenishing the bank’s ATMs or delivery of the cash to other branches,” said Vineet.