UP government mulling to disallow private buses on Yamuna Expressway, says Swatantra Singh in Noida

The state transport department is planning to disallow private buses from plying on Yamuna Expressway to increase the revenue of the state transport carrier — Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

The plan was announced by transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday during his visit to Noida. Singh made a surprise visit to take stock of the functioning of the transport department in the district and interacted with senior district officials.

Singh said that UPSRTC was not making revenue, due to which arrears of salaries to the employees are being affected. He said that previous regimes failed to take necessary steps.

“We are facing major losses due to private bus services on the expressway. Revenue of UPSRTC will definitely increase once private buses are taken off the expressway. The move will definitely impact private buses, but routes will be fixed so that they can also conduct their business. Moreover, they can be also used in areas that lack last-mile connectivity options,” Singh said.

He said the physical condition of the buses across the state is being inspected in a bid to improve the daily bus service. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the planning for every department, Singh said. He said that it will take a while to sort out the issues that have been left pending by the previous government.

Singh said the transport department is working on basic things required for the convenience of the people. “At present, we have a major challenge of providing a bus service to every village. People in rural areas cannot be deprived of connectivity and buses needed for it will be procured. We also want to ensure that buses leave on time and reach destinations on time. This will win the confidence of commuters,” Singh said.

He also visited the bus depot in Sector 35 of Noida, where he inspected the state-owned buses and asked officials to ensure cleanliness at the depots and inside the buses. He also directed the staff to remain alert at all times in the bus services.

“Our priority is to ensure that people that people travelling by UPSTRC buses have a safe and comfortable journey. Initiatives are being taken to streamline the system in all departments and the entire cabinet is geared for it,” said Singh.