UP polls: At Ghaziabad rally, Akhilesh Yadav says BJP copied Samajwadi Party’s manifesto

The new Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demonetization move in an election rally at the Muslim dominated area of Masuri in Ghaziabad. He also accused the BJP of copying SP’s manifesto for the 2017 assembly elections.

The area was in the limelight in September 2012, when a mob had torched the Masuri police station after finding abusive words scribbled on pages of their religious book near the railway tracks. Six were killed in the incident.

“They (BJP) have shown a dangerous path to people. They have not undertaken any important work in the last three years. The only big move was the scrapping of ₹500, ₹1,000 notes. Those who earned money honestly and through hard work died when they went to withdraw their money. Only the SP helped them and gave their families ₹2 lakh compensation,” Akhilesh said.

He also questioned the amount of black money that was retrieved and said that the poor, daily wage workers and youngsters do not know much about black money.

“It (demonetization) only pained people. There were many who lost their jobs and labourers returned home without work. The effect will be seen in one-two years. They (the BJP) have brought the country’s economy to a standstill,” he said.

He also accused the BJP of copying the SP’s manifesto, which includes pre-poll promises of 24-hour electricity, free education to girls and free laptop distribution. The BJP has released its manifesto with similar promises to youngsters, farmers, women, girls, industries.

“You should be cautious with those who talk to you about ‘Mann ki Baat.’ They (BJP) prepared their manifesto, not with their heart but just to woo voters. The BJP and its allies want to divide the society and they will be finished this election. This election will also change the national scenario,” Akhilesh said.

Akhilesh also attacked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for spending lavishly on statues. He also cited instances of BJP and BSP alliance and said that the BSP could not win a single vote in the 2014 general elections. He said that the BSP cadres played vote bank politics to help the BJP, which won 71 Lok Sabha seats. SP won five and Congress, two.

This time, the SP-Congress alliance is in direct contest with the BSP to garner votes from minorities. The BSP’s strategy, on the other hand, is to gather as much minority votes along with its traditional vote bank. A couple of days ago, in Ghaziabad, BJP’s Yogi Adityanath had accused other parties, including the SP and Congress, of indulging in vote bank politics with regard to minority communities.

“Our alliance (with the Congress) is not a matter of one-two days. We are both committed to beating BJP and its allies. They are afraid of the SP-Congress alliance. So, this election is vital and will change the political scenario of the state and the country,” Akhilesh said.

A major setback for Akhilesh has been the lack of support from Mulayam Singh Yadav, who refused to support the alliance with Congress. His uncle Shiv Pal also announced that he will float a new party.