UP Polls: BJP still undecided on its Noida candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday could not finalise its candidate for the Noida assembly seat in Gautam Budh Nagar district. The district is home to three assembly segments —Noida, Dadri and Jewar .

The three constituencies are to poll in the first phase on February 11 and the harvest will be known on March 11.

Though still undecided on their Noida candidate, the BJP has fielded Tejpal Nagar, 58, a teacher and Dhirendra Singh, 50, a farmer, from Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj is in the race for a ticket from the Noida seat, which is considered a bastion of the saffron party. The BJP announced candidates for 149 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 constituencies on Monday. BJP’s Vimla Batham is the sitting MLA from Noida.

A section of BJP workers have erupted in protest against the party’s decision to field turncoats from Dadri and Jewar. Unlike Dadri and Jewar where the BJP has fielded rebels from the opposition camp, party members want a known loyalist to be fielded from Noida .

Having sensed the disquiet in its cadre base over the decision to field turncoats, the BJP leadership is believed to have delayed naming its candidate from Noida seat.

“All top central leaders will take a final call on our Noida candidate. Our top leadership will finalise the name very soon. Many names are being discussed (for the Noida seat),” Dr Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from Gautam Budh Nagar and Union tourism minister, said.

On whether the party will hand a fresh ticket to sitting MLA Vimla Batham or field Pankaj Singh, Sharma said, “Both of them and few others are being discussed by the top leaders. Our cental leaders are to take a final call at a meeting to be held in Delhi.”

Noida was carved as a separate assembly segment in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of the Dadri constituency, which is currently held by BSP’s Satvir Singh.

In the 2012 state polls, held after Noida emerged as a separate assembly seat, Sharma secured 77,319 votes as he trounced the BSP nominee who bagged 49,643 votes.

BJP’s Vimla Batham, who won in a by-poll in 2014 after Sharma vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha, secured 1,00,433 votes.

“Our top leaders are expected to take a final call on the Noida candidate on Wednesday or Thursday. I met with many leaders in Delhi today, who assured the name will be finalised in the next couple of days. I will be happy with whatever my party decides,” Batham said.