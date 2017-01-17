UP polls: Congress to contest Noida constituency post tie-up

As part of the ticket sharing among Samajwadi Party, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which are likely to form an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the coveted Noida assembly constituency ticket is likely to go to the Congress.

Discussions over seat sharing could not be finalised among the three parties on Tuesday, at the meeting held in Delhi. Gautam Budh Nagar district that will go to polls on February 11 has three assembly constituencies — Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

“Samajwadi Party (SP) has, in principle, agreed to give the Noida seat to the Congress. The SP will field a candidate from Dadri and the RLD will name its candidate from Jewar. However, the candidates and the alliance will be formally announced on Wednesday evening in Delhi. The final discussions are still underway on seat sharing and the names of candidates,” Trilok Tyagi, general secretary of RLD, said.

Sources said that Congress is eying the Noida assembly constituency because its workers and central leaders are of the view that the party will do well in an urban constituency.

Of the total 5,10,548 votes, four lakh voters are from urban areas and the rest, from rural areas, where the Congress has a poor base. The two other seats — Dadri and Jewar — are mainly rural areas, where Samajwadi Party and RLD may do better as compared to the Congress, sources said.

Congress’s Vijay Pal Singh had won the Noida seat, when it was a part of Dadri constituency, in 1980. Singh remained a Congress MLA till 1985. However, the Congress has never won the Dadri or Noida seat since.

In 2014 by-elections, Congress’ Rajendra Awana, with 17,212 votes, came in third in the Noida constituency. In the 2012 assembly elections, Dr VS Chauhan came in fourth with 25,482 votes.

As Congress is proposed to get the Noida seat, of the three assembly segments of Gautam Budh Nagar district, many ticket hopefuls have started lobbying with the party leadership in Delhi.

Congress’ central election committee head Ashok Gehlot is expected to finalise the name of the candidate from Noida on Wednesday. “Many Congress candidates from Noida have submitted their applications to Ashok Gehlot, but the candidate will be declared on Wednesday evening only. Congress wants Noida because we are hopeful of winning this seat as a part of the three-party alliance,” Mukesh Yadav, president of Noida’s Congress unit, said.