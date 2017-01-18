UP Polls: Election officer says photo voter slip is sufficient proof to cast vote

The district election officer announced that a voter slip with a photograph is sufficient for casting their vote in the upcoming assembly elections.

“A photo voter slip is sufficient for a voter’s identification. Photo voter slip will be distributed to voters from February 1-5. From January 12-16, as many as 6,548 new voter forms were received in the three assembly constituencies. These voters, if unable to get the EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card i.e. voter ID card), can produce the photo voter slip to the presiding officer and cast their vote,” NP Singh, district magistrate and the district election officer (DEO) said.

Singh held a press conference in this regard on Wednesday at the collectorate.

“It has been observed that presiding officers insist on EPIC even though the voter is carrying the photo voter slip. The Election Commission has made it clear that a photo voter slip is sufficient,” Singh said.

“The 6,548 applications will be processed in a week and the names will be included in the voter list by January 24. Efforts are also being made to provide them EPIC before the polling day,” Singh said.

The DEO also informed about the provisions made for voters who are currently residing in other districts and states. “The Election Commission has made it clear that the polling day will be a paid holiday for such voters. Companies and industrial associations across the country have been informed by the EC,” Singh said.

Singh said that after revision of lists, there are presently 5,19,038 voters from Noida, 4,34,496 from Dadri and 3,21,860 from Jewar. The total number of voters from Gautam Budh Nagar district is 12,75,394 — 7,18,839 men, 5,56,454 women and 101 others.

Noida has 109 polling centres and 483 polling booths while Dadri has 170 polling centres and 416 polling booths, and Jewar has 201 polling centres and 343 polling booths.