UP Polls: NGOs asked to refrain from campaigning for candidates

The district election officer of Gautam Budh Nagar has appealed to NGOs and social organisations to refrain from holding functions to campaign for any candidate, in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

“All functions by NGOs and residents are to be conducted with prior permission from the district administration. I have also directed the authorities and nagar panchayat officials to inform the administration about the venue, including community centres and parks, of such functions. The administration will send a notice to such NGOs holding functions,” NP Singh, the district magistrate and the district election officer, said.

“All such functions, even after being permitted by the district administration, have to be videotaped. If it is found that there was campaigning for a particular candidate, then the expenditure of the event will be added to the candidate’s election expenditure,” Singh said.

“Further, candidates can use any number of vehicles for campaigning but they have to take permission. Also, they have to follow other local authority guidelines and environmental norms. They cannot use loudspeakers that affect others. Any objections to the sound level will also have to be addressed and it has to be ensured that the complainant is not affected,” Singh said.

“Flags can be used on private vehicles and houses if local authorities permit it. Also, the size of the flag must be as per EC norms,” said Singh.

The DM said that there are nine flying squads operational in each of the three constituencies in the district.

“NGOs cannot hold any distribution camps. They should postpone it until after the elections, or take permissions. The teams are operating round-the-clock to keep a watch on the movement of liquor, cash and other campaign material. Static teams have also started functioning. They will videotape all rallies and seizures,” the DM said.

“Banks have also been told to inform about cash deposits or withdrawals of ₹10 lakh and above, to check if a candidate is using this money illegally. Teams will conduct an investigation and add the amount to the candidate’s expenditure if it is found to be used for campaigning,” Singh said.