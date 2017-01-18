UP Polls: Noida seat holds up tripartite alliance

The proposed alliance among Samajwadi Party, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections could not be finalised on Wednesday. Gautam Budh Nagar is to go to polls on February 11.

Sources said that Congress and Samajwadi Party have agreed on most major details of the alliance, but the RLD is not happy with the number of tickets allocated to its workers. As a result, the three parties are yet to name their candidates in the state as they are still finalising the details for teaming up.

Ticket seekers in all three parties for Noida, Dadri and Jewar constituencies are worried and are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the alliance in Delhi.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has three seats — Noida, Dadri and Jewar. The results will be declared on March 11.

“We have not yet reached the stage where we can announce the alliance officially. Discussions are underway. Several rounds of talks have not yielded a concrete demarcation as of now due to the differences over seat sharing. I do not know when the issues will be sorted out,” Trilok Tyagi, general secretary, RLD, said.

Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad has proposed to the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that the Congress will field a candidate from Noida and the remaining two seats — Dadri and Jewar — can be decided upon by the SP and RLD.

SP had initially agreed to the idea, but many Noida-based SP workers are seeking the ticket from Noida. They are trying to convince the SP chief to field the party candidate from Noida and allot the other two seats to RLD and the Congress.

One of the Samajwadi Party ticket hopefuls, Sunil Chaudhary, has even bought a nomination paper from the constituency to file his candidature.

However, members of the Congress party are persuading the party leadership to contest the elections from Noida as the party stands a better chance of winning an urban seat, as opposed to the rural constituencies of Dadri and Jewar.

Ticket hopefuls in the Congress and SP from Noida are camping in Delhi, to confirm their candidature from the Noida constituency.

“Discussions among leaders of the three parties continued till evening. We hope that the alliance among three parties will be declared tonight or tomorrow as it is already two days since the nomination process was started,” Mukesh Yadav, president of Congress’s Noida unit, said.

Congress and SP workers are lobbying aggressively for the ticket in Noida because they believe that three-party alliance will make it easy to win the constituency.

“If three parties are able to form the alliance, it will be very tough for BJP or BSP candidates to win the Noida seat. With this alliance, we will be able to win Noida for sure and we will form a government in Uttar Pradesh,” Rajendra Awana, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Congress, said.