UP Polls: Senior BJP leaders assure protesters of Noida ticket to ‘loyalist’

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday promised disgruntled Gautam Budh Nagar party members of action on their demands in two days. They also assured that the party will not field a turncoat from Noida constituency, as in the case of Dadri and Jewar.

BJP is fielding Tejpal Nagar, 58, from Dadri, and Dhirendra Singh, 50, from Jewar.

Nagar had quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the BJP during the 2014 general elections while Singh quit the Congress and joined the BJP on January 8. However, the party has delayed naming a candidate from the Noida assembly constituency due to the unrest among loyalists.

Angry party workers staged a protest outside the BJP national president Amit Shah’s residence on Akbar Road around 1.30pm. They had initially protested outside BJP office in Delhi.

Protesters met with senior leaders, including Dinesh Sharma and Om Mathur, who promised that the party will not ignore Nawab Singh Nagar. Shah held a meeting with an 11-member delegation of the protesters.

“Central leaders met us for 30 minutes at Amit Shah’s residence and assured us to look into our demands. They have promised to act on it within two days. We demanded that turncoats not be fielded when there is an abundance of options from loyal party workers,” Sunil Nagar, a member of the youth wing of BJP in Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

The protesters said they will intensify their agitation if the party fields a turncoat from Noida. They are also hopeful that the Dadri candidate, Nagar, will be replaced.

“We are not against any person, we are only questioning the policy of ticket distribution. Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP from Gautam Budh Nagar and minister of state for tourism and culture, is lobbying for tickets to outsiders,” Inderraj Khatana, BJP’s booth level president in Noida, said.

The protesters said that naming Pankaj Singh, son of Home minister Rajnath, is an acceptable option.

“Workers who have been with the party for 35 years, even when BJP was not strong in Noida region, should not be neglected for a turncoat,” Khatana said.

Dr Sharma said, “The decision to name candidates from Dadri or Jewar was taken by central leadership. It is the central leadership that will look into the protests by party workers. The protesters’ allegations over ticket distribution are baseless because the party has fielded those who can win seats.”

Protesters said that the party is distributing tickets on the pattern followed in Bihar, where they performed poorly.