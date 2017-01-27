UP Polls: Wife, mother campaign for nominees from Noida

To woo urban voters, candidates from various political parties, including the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are deploying women from their family and supporter base. The candidates, along with their supporters, are meanwhile campaigning in rural areas.

Candidates believe that the well-educated urban voters can easily connect with women campaigners. Also, women in urban areas comfortably welcome women campaigners to their home, whereas men are often accompanied by a huge cavalcade.

“As almost half of the voters are women, we have asked our women workers, including the wife of the candidate, to reach out to urban voters properly as they play a crucial role in elections,” Lal Singh, president of BSP’s Gautam Budh Nagar unit, said.

As per the Election Commission data, there is a total of 5,10,548 voters in Noida assembly constituency, of which 2,96,536 are men and 2,13,968 are women. The Noida, Dadri and Jewar segments of Gautam Budh Nagar will go to polls on February 11. Results will be out on March 11.

Campaigning for Pankaj Singh, the son of home minister Rajnath Singh, was done by his wife Sushma and mother Savitri, who visited sectors 33, 34 and 35 and neighbouring areas on Friday.

“There are only 12-13 days left for campaigning before the polling day. We need to cover all villages and sectors of Noida. Therefore, all my supporters, including my wife and mother, are meeting people in both rural and urban areas,” Pankaj Singh, BJP candidate, said.

Priti, the wife of Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance’s candidate Sunil Chaudhary, visited sectors 11 and 12 including residential societies to seek support for her husband in the elections.

“I visited Barola, Salarpur and Agahpur, which are the largest villages in my constituency, seeking support in the elections. My wife is seeking votes in sectors because urban voters relatively feel comfortable with a team of women campaigners,” Sunil Chaudhary said.

There are around 80 urban colonies in which mostly industrialists, traders and professionals live. The Noida constituency has around 40 villages, where mostly farmers and labourers who work in nearby factories, reside.

BSP candidate Ravikant Mishra’s wife Puja Mishra visited sectors 44 and 45 along with other women supporters from the party.