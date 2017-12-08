UP school fee regulation bill: Noida parents welcome move, but stress on need for transparency

The Friday’s decision of the UP government to regulate the fee charged by private schools in the state is a major victory for the parents of Noida and Ghaziabad. For the past one year, parents in these two cities have been leading protests against the what they termed the “arbitrary fee hike” by private schools.

Hundreds of parents, under different organisations, had protested on numerous occasions against private schools and demanded the introduction of a regulatory body. The parents have also met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Amit Shah seeking their intervention in the issue.

After the UP government has decided to introduce Uttar Pradesh Self Financed Independent Schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill 2017, parent associations said they were happy but stressed on the need for transparency.

“It is definitely good news that the government has decided to regulate the fee charged by private schools. However, clarity and transparency is needed and the role of parents must be bigger in the framing of the bill. There must be an open discourse and parents must be given the right to decide what’s best for them and their children,” said Anju Pandir, general secretary, Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Association.

“This is a welcome move as it is exactly what parents have been demanding for the past one year. However, we are still confused about a lot of elements in the bill and the government must be clear on it so that schools don’t get an opportunity to use loopholes to overcharge parents,” said Vishal Juneja, a parent.

A few parents were sceptic about the bill as they believe that it has loopholes which schools can use.

“The All Noida School Parent Association opposes the bill as it is favouring schools in its wording. On one hand, it says that schools must not charge an annual fee while on the other hand, it says that schools can charge an annual fee under Section 6, which gives exemption to certain schools. We will be sending our detailed suggestions for incorporation in the bill,” said K Arunachalam, general secretary, All Noida School Parent Association