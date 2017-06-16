UP top cop in Greater Noida, tells personnel to empathise with victims

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh has asked police officials in the district to empathise with crime victims and register their complaints without any hesitation.

Singh was speaking to the press after a meeting with senior police officials under Meerut range in the SSP’s office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Friday.

Recently, the city police received flak from residents for their lack of empathy towards victims of carjacking, chain snatching, vehicle theft and robberies. Many complained that an FIR is yet to be lodged in their case.

“I have come to know about various robberies and incidents of carjacking that have taken place in the region of late. The police should not hesitate in lodging an FIR based on the complaints of the victims. If they think that the complaint is dubious, they must conduct a speedy investigation and then decide whether to lodge an FIR,” Singh said.

Singh said that the Station House Officer (SHO) of all police stations must be available on their mobile phones at any time. “We understand that the police personnel are on field duty at times and it might not be possible for them to answer all phone calls. However, one can drop a text message on their number and the SHO concerned will get back to all distressed callers,” Singh said.

Regarding cyber crime in Noida, Singh said that all efforts are being made by the police to ensure that victims’ voices are heard. “There are two cyber stations for lodging cyber crime complaints, but victims can lodge a complaint at any police station in the district or even online. Complaints can be made online on the police website,” Singh said.

The DGP also took a note of the rising incidents of liquor and drug smuggling in Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida. The police have made some arrests but there has not been any major bust or arrest.

“SSP Love Kumar must take note of these cases (of drug and illicit liquor being smuggled into the district) and take strict action against the nexus,” Singh said.

With regard to the realty sector, Singh said that the police should be cautious and register complaint only when a case pertains to fraud.

“Breach of agreement between builder and buyers is not a criminal case and the police should not get involved in these issues. The victims should approach the civil court in cases wherein the buyer has not been able to complete the agreement in stipulated time. However, in cases where the builder has said that the plan has been approved or the land is legal and it has been found otherwise, the police must take action against them on charges of fraud,” said Singh.