Voting in Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation poll declines 2%

The final polling percentage for the nine local bodies in Ghaziabad stood at 46.34% on Monday, whereas the final polling percentage for Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation was 41.65%. The figure was computed after incorporating all data for the votes cast in Sunday’s local body elections.

Voting for the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation registered a drop of almost 2% from 43.3% in 2012 to this year’s 41.65%, officials said. Out of the total 13,59,145 registered voters, only 5,66,052 cast their votes on Sunday. Out of this, 3,14,164 votes were cast by men (42.34%), while women polled a total of 2,51,888 votes (40.81%).

Many residents had complained about their names missing from the voters’ list.

“The figures provided on Sunday night were provisional. On Monday, we added actual number of votes cast at the respective polling booths. The overall revised figure for all nine local bodies in Ghaziabad is 46.34%,” Ghaziabad district economic and statistics officer Pramod Kumar said.

For all the nine local bodies, there were a total of 21,62,088 registered voters, but only 10,01,841 votes were cast on Sunday.

As per the revised figures, maximum votes were cast in Patla (75.34%) with the Farid Nagar Nagar Panchayat coming a close second with 74.96% polling.

Total votes polled at Khoda Nagar Palika stood at 52.21%, while Murad Nagar registered 88.34% polling. In Modi Nagar Nagar Palika, 59.85% people cast their votes in Sunday’s local body elections. The Nagar Palika of Loni recorded 49.53% polling.

For ease of management, district officials divided all the wards into sectors. The 100 wards of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation were divided into 49 sectors. However, some of the key urban sectors recorded low polling.

Sector 13 for areas in Vaishali, which had the highest number of listed voters 53,333, saw only 28.57% polling on Sunday, i.e., only 15,237 voters turned up to elect their local body representative.

In sector 16, comprising of Makanpur, Shakti Khand and Shipra Riviera in Indirapuram, only 36.25% of the 27,154 registered voters cast their ballot on Sunday.

Likewise, Sector 16A, comprising of Makanpur and areas of Ahimsa Khand, Shipra Sun City and Shakti Khand in Indirapuram, which has a total voter base of 30,343 voters also registered low polling. The polling percentage here was 30.59%.

In sector 12, comprising of Kaushambi, Bhovapur and Seemant Vihar, registered low voter turnout with 32.84% from a total of 18,073 casting their votes.

In rural areas, however, people’s participation was much higher.

Among the 49 sectors, highest voting was witnessed in Sector 42 comprising Naifal, Bayana, Kazipura and Mehrauli all of which fall under the rural belt. These areas registered 65.02% voting during the municipal corporation election.

Although, the overall votes cast by women was lower than men, they outnumbered men in Loni Nagar Palika, Farid Nagar Nagar Panchayat and Patla Nagar Panchayat.