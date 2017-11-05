Waste-to-energy plant at Sector 123 not negotiable: Noida authority ACEO

Notwithstanding the protests by residents against the proposed landfill site in Sector 123, the Noida authority has decided to develop a waste-to-energy plant on 25 acres of land.

“We are not bothered with the protests staged by residents or villagers because the authority needs to treat its solid waste somewhere. If residents do not want a waste treatment facility in Sector 123, people living in other sectors will also not allow us to set up a plant near their houses. It means we will not be able to develop a waste-to-energy plant anywhere in this city. We have been repeatedly telling that the waste-to-energy plant will not create any problem to people living nearby,” said RK Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

In 2013, the authority had proposed a sanitary landfill on 25 acres of land in Sector 123 to dispose the city’s municipal solid waste. However, the authority changed its stand and promised to shift the site when people who had flats in nearby housing complexes—sectors 119, 120, 121 and 122—filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal objecting to chosen site. Thereafter, the Noida authority started dumping a major part of the municipal solid waste generated in the city in a vacant plot in Sector 138A.

In October this year, the NGT directed the authority to stop dumping waste illegally Sector 138A and set up a waste-to-energy plant. This directive led to the authority revisiting its decision to use the Sector 123 site, drawing flak from the residents.

However, the authority has decided to develop a waste-to-energy plant instead of making it a sanitary landfill site, where waste can be dumped. Sources in the Noida authority said the civic body would develop a dense green belt along the periphery of the landfill to ensure foul smell does not trouble those living in the vicinity.

“We have already constructed a boundary wall around the 25 acres of landfill site. We plan to develop a green belt and then the waste-to-energy plant will be set up. The green belt will ensure residents do not face any trouble,” Mishra said.

Residents said the authority has not shared the kind of technology they plan to use at this plant.

“We have seen that even the high-tech waste-to-energy plant in Delhi’s Okhla is causing pollution. Also, the authority’s attitude towards this issue is disappointing. When we asked about technology the official concerned did not share the methodology that they propose to use,” said Taran Dhingra, who is set to file a case in the NGT against the plant in Sector 123.

Mishra, however, said the technology the authority uses at the plant will not create any nuisance for the people. “We will not dump the waste, instead we will convert waste into energy,” he said.