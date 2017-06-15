Will ensure there is no waterlogging this year: Noida MLA

The Noida authority officials in a meeting with MLA Pankaj Singh on Thursday said they will address all prevailing civic issues at the earliest.

The MLA asked the Noida authority to ensure residents don’t face any waterlogging, sanitation issues, poor health services or waterborne diseases the coming monsoon.

Singh said he will also conduct random inspections in sectors and rural areas to check the level of cleanliness and propose action against officials found negligent.

“I held a meeting with officials asking them to take effective steps on cleanliness. If there will be no waterlogging, choking of drains this monsoon and garbage will reach the landfill site to be disposed of. In this manner, we can check water-borne diseases to a large extent,” Singh said.

The meeting was planned following dozens of complaints from residents who are troubled by sanitation issues.

“I have shared around 30 specific complaints related with poor sanitation issues with the Noida authority. People keep filing complaints about poor sanitation issue and garbage strewn on roads,” the MLA said.